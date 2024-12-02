Yappn partners Shopify to deliver its multilingual ecoommerce capabilities

The company’s WGE application is a Microsoft Azure cloud-based platform that provides translations without needing to setup multiple Shopify® storefronts.

Yappn founder and CEO David Lucatch stated that Windrose is a solution designed for its customers to reach target markets in their native language. As a cloud app, Windrose offers vendors the ability to build once and deploy their active online stores in up to 67 languages through a single store application that adds language(s), and not work, keeping and maintaining only one store, one inventory and one check-out. Now vendors will be able to market, sell and service from their native language to their clients native language without the need to add a team to support the additional languages.

With the US only representing about 69% of its revenue, Shopify has a growing international presence that could create a substantial need for language translation services for its customers. Shopify reported revenues of over USD 100 million in 2014 and is on track for significant growth in 2015. In addition to Shopify, the company plans to launch its service on additional ecommerce platforms moving into the future, including open source platforms like Magento.