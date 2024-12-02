Yandex.Checkout to enable payments via Telegram bots

Merchants can add the instant messenger payment method to any Telegram Bot to allow customers purchase without having to leave the bot. In order to pay, customers need to enter their bank card details in the chat with the Bot, and confirm the payment with one touch. Companies can change the ordering script and customize the Bot according to their needs. They can specify the time of delivery, offer to supplement the order with other products, ask for a phone number or make discounts.

Telegram is not the first experience for Yandex.Money; for example, Yandex.Checkout provides built-in chat payments for online stores with JivoSite. Furthermore, in May 2017, it has also implemented the option for companies to accept payments via the SendPulse email newsletters.