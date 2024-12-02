Yandex.Checkout partners BlaBlaCar to offer online payments in Russia

BlaBlaCar allows drivers to share empty seats in their car with passengers who travel the same way. If someone is planning a trip from one city to another and they use BlaBlaCar, the service connects people who want a ride and handle the payments to cover motorising costs.

The company approach is to let the members use the service first, see its value, and only then start charging a small fee. The company will now take a small fee for every online booking, which will not be bigger than 20% of the whole fare.

This is aimed at reducing the number of cancellations and will guarantee to the driver that places in his car will be secured. According to BlaBlaCar, the whole ride will still cost much less than the price of a train ticket.

Using Yandex.Checkout, users will be able to pay for booking a ride via BlaBlaCar website or its mobile app. The service will accept payments via bank cards and e-wallets. In the future, Yandex.Checkout will also support payments via the online banking and mobile carrier billing.