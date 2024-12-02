Yandex provides mobile payments at 1,300 Ukraine fuel stations

The service was rolled out by Yandex in partnership with financial institutions PrivatBank and MasterCard.

To use the service, the driver links a payment card from any registered bank in the country to the Yandex.Refueling app. On arrival, they select the fuel station from a list of available locations in the app, enter the pump number and the type of fuel they require.

After specifying the amount they want to pay or the quantity of fuel needed, they confirm the transaction. Once the payment is made, the selected pump will unlock and allow the driver to refuel.