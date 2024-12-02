WorldRemit brings digital money transfers to Florida

WorldRemit provides an alternative to traditional bricks-and-mortar money transfer services by sending from over 50 countries to over 120 international destinations. Recipients can claim funds via mobile money, bank transfer, cash pick up or mobile airtime top-up.

According to the latest data from The Migration Policy Institute, Florida is home to 3.8 million immigrants, which is nearly the total population of Los Angeles, California. One in every five Florida residents is foreign-born. The American Immigration Council found that Latinos and Asians (both foreign-born and native-born) enjoy over USD 150 billion in consumer purchasing power. The businesses they own have sales and receipts of nearly USD 90 billion and employ more than 400,000 people.

In early 2015, WorldRemit received a USD 100 million funding round led by Technology Crossover Ventures to help it expand globally and rapidly grow its service in the US.