WorldRemit and Xpress Money launch instant money transfers to Bangladesh

Through Xpress Money’s agent partner network, WorldRemit customers will be able to make money transfers to be collected as cash pickup from most major banks in Bangladesh including Sonali Bank, Bangladesh Krishi Bank, Agrani Bank Limited, Janata Bank Limited, Bank Asia, Brac Bank, Rupali Bank Limited, Pubali Bank, Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank, Islami Bank Bangladesh, Uttara Bank, Southeast Bank, Bank Asia, National Bank, Dutch Bangla Bank Limited, First Security Islami Bank Limited and United Commercial Bank.



Remittances play a very important role in the economy of Bangladesh – the country received USD 15 billion in remittances in 2015 or almost 10% its GDP, according to the World Bank. With the WorldRemit app or website, customers send more than 500,000 transfers every month to more than 125 destinations.

Xpress Money is an instant money transfer companies, present in 160 countries through 180,000 cash payout locations across the globe. It has regional offices in 25 countries including UK, US, Canada, Australia, Hong Kong, Philippines, UAE and India, amongst others. Xpress Money offers services to its customers globally, which include Cash Payouts, Account Credits, Remit Card or ATM, Mobile Wallets and Door Delivery Services.