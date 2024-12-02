Worldpay and AOE team up for local and international online transactions

Through the partnership with AOE, online businesses can access Worldpay’s global payment gateway services, acquiring, risk management, treasury services and access more than 200 alternative payment methods via the Magento platform.

With Worldpay’s ability to process payments in over 120 currencies, it offers online businesses the opportunity to enter and begin trading in new markets. By integrating Worldpay’s services, AOE clients can manage all of their local and international transactions through one portal.

AOE is a provider for open source-based portal development, web content management and ecommerce. AOE has handled hundreds of implementations for major brands, such as T-Mobile, Cisco Systems, Sony, Hewlett Packard, QVC and Panasonic.

WorldPay supports international ecommerce expansion strategies by offering global acquiring licenses and a portfolio of over 200 payment types. The company offers a range of services including acquiring, gateway, alternative payments, risk management, and mobile payments.

