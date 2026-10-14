France-based Worldline has adopted ISO/IEC 20125-1:2026, an international standard for the eco-design of digital services that it helped to develop.

ISO/IEC 20125-1:2026 gives enterprises a framework to measure, reduce, and manage the environmental footprint of their digital operations, and it is intended to support wider environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and net-zero strategies.

A two-year international effort

Worldline led the two-year international collaboration that produced the standard. The framework defines 32 eco-design practices meant to improve the efficiency of digital services and to apply the principle of digital sufficiency. This principle involves building and maintaining only what is required, prioritising value, reducing resource consumption, and considering a service’s full lifecycle.

Contributors came from both the public and private sectors. They include CGI France, Ctrl S, Logic Consulting, GreenSpector, Institut du Numérique Responsable, Nuageo, Orange, Pole Eco-conception, Specinov, Temesis (groupe Ctrl-a), Thales, Université la Rochelle, TerraOps, and VINCI Energies.

Addressing a gap in measurement

According to Worldline, customers, investors, regulators, and procurement teams are putting more pressure on organisations to show progress on environmental targets. Until now, however, there has been no consistent, internationally recognised method for improving the sustainability of digital services or for showing measurable results to stakeholders.

The standard aims to provide a solution to closing that gap by setting a common language for environmental performance. Organisations that build digital services and those that buy them can both assess sustainability against shared, verifiable criteria. Furthermore, Worldline says the framework can also help companies meet customer sustainability requirements, strengthen their standing in procurement processes, and demonstrate measurable ESG progress.

Sébastien Mandron, CSR Director at Worldline, said the framework gives enterprises their first internationally recognised way to align digital transformation with sustainability objectives, turning digital responsibility from a strategic aim into operational practice. Vincent Courboulay, co-founder and Head of the INR Academy at the Institut du Numérique Responsable, said the standard creates a shared understanding between service providers and their customers. In Courboulay’s view, it turns responsible digital principles into commitments that both parties can track and verify.

Availability and next steps

ISO/IEC 20125-1:2026 is available from ISO and from national standards bodies worldwide.

The company links the timing to World Standards Day, which it presents as part of a broader movement to recognise the role of international standards in limiting the environmental impact of the digital sector. Worldline operates across the payments value chain for merchants and financial institutions. It reported EUR 4 billion in revenue in 2025 and serves more than 1.2 million customers.