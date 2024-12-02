Worldclear launches international payment clearing platform

According to Worldclear founder, David Hillary, there is a significant demand for multi-currency payment clearing services among financial service providers, smaller and medium sized institutions.

Worldclear offers bank-to-bank wire transfers in any major currency and settlement accounts in USD, EUR, NZD and SGD. Worldclear Ltd is a financial institution that provides banking services, but is not a ‘registered bank’ within the meaning of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand Act 1989.