Wirex has launched Navoka, an AI agent that makes payments from its own IBAN, debit card, and stablecoin wallets.

The agent pays on behalf of users from accounts assigned to the agent itself, not from the user’s personal bank account, card, or crypto wallet. Access is currently available by invitation only.

Navoka is aimed at three groups: individuals making purchases or transfers, businesses paying contractors and suppliers, and developers adding payments to their own agents. Users give instructions through Telegram, with WhatsApp and iMessage support to follow, or by connecting the agent to ChatGPT, Claude, or Grok. According to the company, Navoka can book, buy, pay invoices, send money, and pay people within limits the account holder sets once.

Addressing the trust gap in agentic payments

The launch comes as forecasts for agentic commerce diverge from current consumer sentiment. According to Juniper Research,1.3 billion people are expected to be using agentic commerce by 2031, while Visa’s Trust Index states that only 23% of US consumers trust generative AI to handle payment transactions on their behalf.

Navoka’s account structure is Wirex’s answer to that gap. Each agent receives its own IBAN, debit card, and USDC and EURC wallets, separate from the user’s personal accounts, and funds move instantly between them. Because the card belongs to the agent, every card transaction is checked against user-defined limits at the point of authorisation, so Navoka can decline a charge, such as a subscription the user no longer wants.

Pavel Matveev, CEO and Co-Founder of Wirex, noted the company has run card programmes, payment accounts, and stablecoin settlement since 2014, and that it is now using that infrastructure to give AI agents the same protections and oversight users expect when they pay themselves.

Controls, currencies, and investing

Users set out allowed merchants, spending limits, daily caps, and country lists, which are checked each time the card is used. Agents cannot modify these rules, and any transaction outside them waits for the user’s approval. A kill switch lets users freeze the card, pause the rules, and disconnect linked assistants. The service also offers an audit trail that records which rule each payment ran under, who approved it, and why.

Each agent can top up and hold USD, EUR, and GBP, and can buy, hold, and sell digital assets including USDC, EURC, BTC, ETH, and SOL. Moreover, consumers can set up recurring purchases of stocks and tokenised stocks, within a monthly cap and a list of assets they choose. Neither the agent nor connected AI assistants see users’ card numbers, and each agent runs on its own isolated machine, which is erased if the user revokes access.