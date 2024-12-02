Wirecard to become strategic development partner of Visa Europe Collab

As a strategic development partner of Visa Europe Collab, Wirecard will provide its technology and banking solutions as well as its market expertise. The aim of this close collaboration is to jointly offer FinTech startups and technology entrepreneurs the insight, partner networks and essential tools like platforms and interfaces to develop services are set to revolutionise the payment experience.

Visa Europe Collab’s specific focus is on designing and creating new products and services through collaboration and partnership with technology and digital organisations from the whole payments ecosystem. As part of these activities, Visa Europe Collab runs Proof of Concepts (POCs), Proof of Technologies (POTs) or Proof of Propositions (POPs) together with partners.

Susanne Steidl, EVP Issuing Services at Wirecard: “We are looking forward to this partnership with Visa Europe Collab, which is part of our long-term strategy to increase our activity in the FinTech industry. The cooperation will provide global fintech startups with access to our complete range of services: from banking to software and payment solutions, risk management, card issuing and value added services – everything from a single source.

Our long-standing experience in reinventing payments and related banking services using internet technologies together with the creativity and the speed of fintech will enable us to create the innovative solutions expected by the customers of today.”

