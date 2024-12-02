Wirecard, sendhybrid to provide online payments to the Austrian post

sendhybrid specializes in document processing and delivery in both electronic and traditional postal form. Companies, municipalities and local authorities digitally submit their outgoing mail shipments to the central hybridService portal, where documents can be processed, sent on and subsequently delivered to recipients either electronically or by post.

In many cases, these documents, some of which are invoices, require a fee to be paid. The need for real time payments functionality led to the collaboration with Wirecard. Consumers will be able to digitally settle any invoices sent via sendhybrid.

The digitized payment process allows any amounts to be paid quickly, conveniently and reliably with just a single click via the hybridPayLink portal. For recipients of printed invoices, links or QR codes indicate the new digital service.

The aim of the electronic post box is therefore to reduce the amount of paper in circulation for post. The integration of Wirecard’s payment services will allow all invoice recipients to pay securely online via various payment methods.

