Wirecard rolls out Alipay for German fashion retailer

Thus, the payments’ provider is further expanding its long-standing collaboration with the international fashion company. The large textile retailer and exporter has already been using Wirecards comprehensive acquiring services for its renowned online platform Best Secret for the past five years. Wirecard services include a credit card acceptance contract, Fraud Prevention Suite, SEPA direct debits and purchase on account.

In the future, Chinese tourists will be able to pay using Alipay in Schustermann & Borenstein branches in Munich and Dornach as well as at the flagship S&B store in Vienna/Vösendorf. Wirecard will handle POS integration via the Scan Alipay app. Thus, the retailer is offering Chinese tourists their preferred payment option just in time for Golden Week, which begins at the start of October 2017, a time when Chinese people traditionally do a lot of travelling.

