Wirecard partners Curve to introduce new fintech solution

Customers have access to an unlimited number of bank cards into one physical payment card. The card is supported by a mobile app. Users connect all their debit and credit cards into the Curve app, which syncs them with the Curve card, so users can simply carry one card. To change the card users want to pay with, they use the app.

Curve users access currency conversion fees, see and label transactions from all accounts in one screen and can pay everywhere MasterCard is accepted while collecting their reward points. Initially, the card will be provided to small business users – the freelancers, micro-business owners and SME market.

For more information about Wirecard, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.