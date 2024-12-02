Wirecard partners AMETRAS to deploy payment app for Möbel Inhofer

The partnership enables Möbel Inhofer customers to pay a deposit for their goods immediately upon purchase, before using this technology to settle the remaining balance upon delivery - either via a simple card payment (Visa or MasterCard) or direct debit.

The mobile payment solution is based on a combination of an app and an mPOS device which works in conjunction with mobile end devices such as tablets and smartphones. The app allows couriers to see at a glance exactly how much the customer still has to pay. Wirecard provides all payment software and is responsible for payment processing to facilitate this. Wirecard and AMETRAS are therefore enabling the innovative retailer Möbel Inhofer to expand its value-added chain.

More than 45,000 users work with AMETRAS IT solutions on a day-to-day basis and the company has over 500 customers in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and other European countries.