Wirecard joins Cuscal to expand merchant acquiring services across Australia

That includes the use of Wirecards omnichannel payment processing platform to receive credit and debit card transactions in Australia. The partnership with Cuscal allows Wirecard to offer Australian and global merchants with Australian footprint the efficient method of online payment processing: ranging from ecommerce to POS, to mPOS solutions.

Wirecards offer can be adapted to meet the individual requirements of each merchant, improving conversion rates at the checkout. With this, Wirecard enables internet technology to merchants such as airlines, fintechs and the retail sector by helping them to digitalise payments as well as the whole shopping experience.

Following the cooperation with Cuscal on merchant acquiring, the partnership will be shortly extended to the area of card issuing. That means, that Wirecard will be offering the whole payment value chain to its Australian customers, in the near future. This range goes from the issuing of traditional and virtual prepaid cards over payment processing to risk management and mobile payment solutions.

Cuscal and Wirecard have been working together for more than one year. Cuscal provides payment services to more than 100 financial institutions, airlines and other organisations in Australia. Cuscal processes around 16% of EFT transactions in Australia as well as processing transactions for 40% of Australias ATMs and managing over 7 million debit, credit and prepaid cards.

