Wirecard introduces boon, a new mobile payment solution in the UK

The new app, boon, is based on an automatic app-to-wallet integration via a prepaid account with a digital MasterCard, issued by Wirecard Card Solutions. This allows users to top-up their account via Faster Payments, debit or credit card.

More than that, boon works at any NFC-enabled terminal everywhere the MasterCard contactless logo appears.

In addition, when you add a credit or debit card to Apple Pay, the actual card numbers are not stored on the device, nor on Apple servers. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted and securely stored in the Secure Element on your device. Each transaction is authorised with a one-time unique dynamic security code.

Apple Pay can be used with iPhone SE, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus and later as well as Apple Watch, anywhere you see the contactless logo.