Wirecard, Gambio launch GambioPay new payment system for merchants

Wirecard will handle all the payment processing as well as the risk management on behalf of its partner. The payments provider will offer its solutions to more than 20,000 SMEs active on the Gambio ecommerce platform.

Merchants will now have access to five payment methods (credit card payment, SOFORT online bank transfer, pre-payment, purchase on account and SEPA direct debit) from a single source by integrating the Wirecard Checkout Portal in GambioPay.

Gambio GmbH is an ecommerce platform with over 20,000 active shops. The Gambio shop solution is targeted towards e-commerce startups as well as established merchants with complex requirements.

For more information about Wirecard, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.