Wirecard, Enjoei launch white label solution for online fashion marketplace

The Transparent Account from Wirecard will manage the entire post-transactional management in Enjoei’s interface. The product allows the fashion retailer to unify its whole sale experience, which includes onboading and payment processing on the platform.

The Transparent Account is a white label solution, which offers a large range of features including financial reports, transfers and banking reconciliation inside the marketplace interface. The fully-integrated solution centralizes all the financial requirements within a single platform.

Enjoei has over 1 million vendors on its platform, making it an important online fashion marketplace in Brazil. According to statistics provided by FecomercioSP/E-bit institute, the Brazilian ecommerce sector is expected to grow by 15% in 2017.

