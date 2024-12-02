Wirecard develops new app for Alipay without POS integration

To this end, Wirecard has developed an app, with which retailers across Europe can accept and process Alipay payments through a simple scanning procedure. The solution is targeted at high street retailers in Europe who wish to offer Chinese tourists Chinas mobile payment method, Alipay. Retailers will soon be able to download the Scan Alipay iOS app from the app store, integration with POS systems is not necessary. An Android version will follow in the course of this year.

The app will be taken up predominantly by catering establishments and clothing retailers. These two sectors benefit in particular from the promising growth in tourism from China.

Its ease of use means that the app is attractive for all retailers: a customer making a cashless payment with their Alipay App simply needs to show the retailer the barcode on their smartphone display. All the retailer is required to do is enter the amount payable into the Scan Alipay app on a mobile device, in USD, EUR or GBP and then scan the QR code on the customers smartphone. This is all that is necessary to complete the transaction. Payment processing is then handled by Wirecard Bank. Retailers will be able to acquire the app soon by simply downloading it for free from the App Store.