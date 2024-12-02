Wirecard agrees partnership with Wortmann Group to process payments for Tamaris

The global payment provider is therefore enabling Tamaris customers to pay for their products online using Visa, MasterCard or PayPal.

This supplements Wirecard’s current cooperation with the Wortmann Group: Wirecard has already been responsible for payment processing for Tamaris’ German, Austrian and French online shops.

Wortmann Group collections are sold globally in 70 countries and in more than 15,000 shoe shops. The Tamaris brand is particularly successful, and has now developed its e-commerce business across Europe.

