Western Union updates online payments platform for international students

Western Union made the announcement at Money 2020 Europe in Copenhagen where three of its leading executives are speaking this week on WU’s role in fintech movement and innovation in the international payments digital world.

The platform was developed with the involvement of international students who gave insight for improving the overall payer experience. The mobile-first user interface offers real-time payment tracking for online bank transfers and credit card payments. Furthermore, the solution supports different online payment options in over 30 countries, including Geoswift (Unionpay, Tenpay & AliPay), POLIpayments, India Net Banking, Trustly and SOFORT.