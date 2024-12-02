Wells Fargo to add Apple Pay and Android Pay options for its ATMs

According to the bank, five thousand ATMs will support Apple Pay, Android Pay and Samsung Pay, reports TechCrunch.

Bank of America and Wells Fargo were both looking at Apple Pay for their ATM networks. Bank of America already started rolling out cardless ATMs in 2016 with support for Apple Pay, Android Pay, Samsung Pay and Microsoft Wallet.

Wells Fargo is adopting the same strategy without Microsoft Wallet. It is going to be convenient for customers who use a credit card for card transactions, who won’t have to carry around their debit card anymore.

After putting your phone on the NFC sticker and confirming with your fingerprint, you’ll still have to type your PIN number before you can withdraw money.

More than that, if you have an old phone, you can also withdraw money without your debit card using the Wells Fargo app. After signing in, you can get a temporary 8-digit code to replace your plastic card.