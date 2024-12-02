Wells Fargo ATMs to offer access via Apple Pay and other mobile wallets

Instead, users can take advantage of NFC – aka the “tap and pay” technology that powers mobile wallet systems like Apple Pay, Android Pay, and Samsung Pay, as well as Wells Fargo’s own Wallet for Android app.

The bank had previously announced its plans to allow contactless ATM transactions earlier in 2017, but it initially rolled out one-time access code technology to allow for ATM access without a physical bank card. This worked in conjunction with the Wells Fargo Mobile Banking app, making Wells Fargo the first US bank to have a fleet of card-free ATMs, claims the company.

That access code technology proved popular enough after its introduction this spring. Wells Fargo says it has seen nearly 3 million card-free transactions to date, thanks to its addition.

Now, customers can initiate an NFC-based ATM transaction instead by holding their phone or a wearable device (like an Apple Watch) near the ATM terminal.

The NFC-ready ATMs will have a “contactless symbol” decal on the front, so customers will know if the feature is supported. Then, they will enter their PIN code as usual and complete their transaction.

The bank says it plans to upgrade the remaining 8,000 or so ATMs by next year to support NFC transactions.

Wells Fargo isn’t the only bank prepping its systems for the contactless future. Bank of America also last year began offering NFC transactions at its ATMs, and Chase announced its plans here as well.