WebMoney spots Moldova for business expansion in Eastern Europe

The functionality offered by the local e-money operator RunPay Moldova is becoming available for the Moldovan users. All system members registered in the WebMoney Keeper with the country code +373 can now manage their local MDL wallets, deposit funds in Moldova, make transfers to any private individuals and pay for goods and services provided by the local operators.

Users can deposit funds to their MDL wallets at any RunPay Moldova payment terminal or exchange WMZ and WME title units to MDL within the WebMoney Keeper. For withdrawals, users can withdraw funds to banks accounts of Moldova Agroindbank or withdraw cash at the RunPay Moldova offices. Identification service is also available at the offices of RunPay Moldova.

MDL automatic conversion option will be available for online stores. In the nearest future, all WebMoney users will be able to pay for any purchases at the local online stores in WebMoney units. The current number of the Moldovan WebMoney users is 300,000. The new service is provided jointly with the RunPay Moldova, the Moldovan WebMoney Transfer partner. RunPay Moldova is a local payment service provider, with over 350 cash-in and 800 POS terminals in retail stores across Moldova.