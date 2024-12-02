WCA, Alibaba partner on cross-border ecommerce shipments

WCA, an independent freight forwarder alliance, will provide its professional support in vetting and approving international logistics providers for the customers of Alibaba.

Approved providers will have full access to compete for logistics orders generated on the Alibaba platform.

WCA and Alibaba have agreed parameters and standards of service, as well as offering all participants a protection scheme that includes compensation for qualifying transactions.

The collaboration, starting from January 2017, will facilitate shipments generated by Alibabas members to be made to the major export markets of the US, India and the UK.