Walmart seeking test ground for delivery drones from FAA

Walmart has been conducting indoor tests of small unmanned aircraft systems, the term regulators use for drones, and is now seeking to test the machines outdoors. It plans to use drones manufactured by Chinas SZ DJI Technology, indiatimes.com reports.

In addition to having drones take inventory of trailers outside its warehouses and perform other tasks aimed at making its distribution system more efficient, Wal-Mart is asking the Federal Aviation Administration for permission to research drone use in deliveries to customers at Walmart facilities, as well as to consumer homes, according to a copy of the application reviewed by Reuters, the source cites.

The move comes as Amazon, Google and other companies test drones in the expectation that the FAA will soon establish rules for their widespread commercial use. FAA Deputy Administrator Michael Whitaker said in June, 2015 that the agency expected to finalize regulations by May, 2016, faster than previously planned. Commercial drone use is currently illegal, though companies can apply for exemptions.

The FAA will review Walmarts petition to determine whether it is similar enough to earlier successful applications to be fast-tracked, or whether it would set a precedent for exemptions, requiring regulators to conduct a detailed risk analysis and seek public comment, agency spokesman Les Dorr said. The FAA normally aims to respond to such petitions in 120 days, teh source cites.

Amazon has said it would be ready to begin delivering packages to customers via drones as soon as federal rules allow. Walmart spokesman Dan Toporek said the company would move quickly to deploy drones depending on its tests and regulations.

The retailer also wants to test drones for its grocery pickup service, which it has recently expanded to 23 markets with plans to add another 20 markets in 2016. The test flights would confirm whether a drone could deliver a package to a pick-up point in the parking lot of a store, the application says, as cited by the source.

To date, the FAA has approved more than 2,100 exemptions allowing for commercial drone testing and use.