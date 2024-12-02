Walmart expands Walmart Pay to 15 more states in one week

Recently, the company launched the wallet in Louisiana, and Louisiana Walmart customers were among the first to use the checkout-changing service.

The retail company has announced the expansion of its mobile payments service to Michigan, Virginia, the Carolinas, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Tennessee, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

The service is accessible through Walmarts mobile apps for iOS and Android. Walmart Pay is a proprietary system that works only at the retail giants stores.

Walmart has previously stated it expected to launch the service nationwide before the second half of 2016, according to cnet.com.