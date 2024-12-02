Wal-Mart online grocery pickup service expands to eight cities

The expansion will increase the number of stores with the service by a third to about 200 and widen its footprint to 30 cities, according to Reuters, swtimes.com reports. Wal-Mart may look to roll out the service to a more sizeable portion of its nearly 4,600 stores across the US. By focusing on in-store pickup, Wal-Mart is aiming to capitalise on its network of stores. Wal-Mart does not have pickup fees.

Wal-Mart will also roll out the service in late April 2016 to stores in Boise, Idaho; Richmond and Virginia Beach, Virginia; Provo, Utah; Daphne, Alabama and Charleston, South Carolina. Shoppers can choose from about 30,000 to 40,000 mainly grocery items, roughly the same assortment as in stores. After ordering and paying online, customers drive to the store at a designated time and a “personal shopper” brings the groceries to their car. The push in online grocery dovetails with a USD 2.7 billion investment that Wal-Mart has made since 2014 into boosting worker wages and in training.