Vocalink teams up with Wirecard on Pay by Bank app

Wirecard will bring the Pay by Bank app to its mobile payment solution, boon, a product that lets consumers use their smartphones to tap and pay in-store using NFC. In addition, Wirecard will incorporate the Pay by Bank app into its UK online merchant acquiring suite of alternative payment options.

Wirecard said that as a result of the partnership, boon is the first mobile payment method that can be uploaded via mobile banking.

More than that, VocaLink recently announced that Barclays, Bank of Scotland, Halifax, HSBC and Lloyds Bank have signed up to launch Pay by Bank. Barclays will be the first bank to make Pay by Bank app payments available to consumers; the bank is now in beta testing with a select group of customers.