VivaPayments introduces Alipay in Greece

As a part of the agreement, VivaWallet will channel Alipay transactions to several touristic locations throughout Greece.

In 2017, Greece is expecting more than 150.000 visitors from China, and, according to predictions, this number will keep growing. The two companies aim at streamlining the payments for these tourists and address their consumer habits.

Earlier in June 2017, Alipay was introduced as a service for touristic reasons in Spain by BBVA.