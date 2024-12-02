Visa supports Asia Pacific through fintech fast-track program

The fast-track program is already rolled out in Europe and Latin America, and its purpose is to speed up the process for fintechs to integrate their payment solutions with VisaNet, Visa’s global network. The initial focus for Asia Pacific will be to support fintechs that are innovating in verticals, such as wallets, instalments, and digital banking.

Moreover, the program provides a commercial framework that includes access to Visa’s payment capabilities, reduced fees and streamlined processes. Also, it has been tailored to Visa’s fintech partners’ needs, adapting to their realities and providing them with processes that include reducing the number of onboarding conditions. In addition, another feature of the program is that it links fintechs to platforms that are already certified by Visa and connects fintechs to sponsoring banks.