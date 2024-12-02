Virtual Piggy joins forces with Woozworld for payment options

Virtual Piggy is the provider of Oink, an ecommerce solution that enables kids and teens to manage and spend money within parental controls. It enables parents to teach financial management through the use of a family wallet. The technology company delivers online security platforms designed for the Under 21 age group in the global online market, and also enables online businesses the ability to function in a manner consistent with the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) and similar international children’s privacy laws.

Woozworld is a virtual social networks for tweens with over 25 million registered users. Woozworld is a COPPA-compliant website that adheres to laws on the protection of children’s privacy on the internet.