Virgin Mobile, PayFort enter payments agreement

The new Saudi operator will be able to provide customers with a payment experience and a wider range of payment options, including payment transactions via mobile devices. According to Karim Benkirane, CEO of Virgin Mobile Saudi Arabia, PayFort’s online payment platform allows us to offer subscribers the option to pay via whatever connected device they are using.

PayFort is an online payment service provider enabling businesses, governments, airlines, SMEs, startups and institutions with payment options for both credit card and non-credit cardholder’s online shoppers.

