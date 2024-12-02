Vietnam: B2C ecommerce revenues hit USD 3 bln in 2014

In 2014, each customer shopping online spent USD 145 on average. The best-selling products were electronics and tech gadgets (60%), fashion and cosmetics (60%), home appliances (34%) and books and stationery (31%), according to a recent report issued by Vietnam E-commerce and Information Technology Agency (VECITA) under the Ministry of Trade and Industry, vietnamnet.vn reports.

The prices of products, which were consumed the most, ranged from USD 47.6 to USD 143, and those purchased the least were priced USD 143 to USD238). Of the countrys population of 93.7 million, 39% have access to the internet. 64% of online consumers chose to pay in cash, 47% paid via e-wallets and only 14% made payments using online banking.

The number of social networking users shopping online grew from 45% in 2013 to 53% in 2014. Meanwhile, the number of consumers purchasing on group buying websites dropped from 51% in 2013 to 35% in 2014. As many as a quarter of the respondents said they purchased products on ecommerce trading platforms and 13% shopped through mobile applications in 2014.

The scale of Vietnamese ecommerce is smaller than in other countries and only ranks above Indonesia (USD 2.6 billion in revenue). Viet Nams prime ecommerce websites include lazada.vn and sendo.vn.

