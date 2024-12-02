Verifone, Worldpay expand payments partnership

Worldpay will work with Verifone to roll out new point-of-sale products to UK firms, pymnts.com reports, citing various sources. Currently, Verifone’s POS products accept payment from Apple Pay, Android Pay and Samsung Pay. The companies have long been partners in the payments market.

Verifone also announced that Dagrofa, Denmark’s third-largest retail company, and REMA 1000, a fast-growing discount chain in the country, have chosen the companys services to enable more options for the way consumers shop and pay for their purchases.

According to Verifone, Denmark is a leader in the world’s shift towards cashless societies with about 80% adoption of non-cash payments and is home to one of the most progressive and widely adopted mobile payment schemes around the globe.

MobilePay, created by Danske Bank, is installed in more than 90% of Danish consumer smartphones and is only surpassed by Facebook and Messenger in app acceptance, Verifone said, the source cites.