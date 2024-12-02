Verifone to deliver payment solutions in Asia Pacific

Verifone Engage is a suite of interactive, commerce-enabling payment devices that allow merchants to connect with customers in new ways. Engage leverages the power and performance of Verifones open architecture to transform the POS into two-way conversations.

In Thailand, the government has approved the introduction of QR code payments for five commercial banks (Kasikornbank, Siam Commercial Bank, Bangkok Bank, Krungthai Bank and Government Savings Bank).

By connecting directly with banks, Verifone’s mPOS solution supports the national e-payment initiative while removing the need for a third-party gateway.

The PCI PTS 5.x-certified e285 accepts EMV, magnetic stripe and contactless payment options, while the touchscreen supports signature capture. This solution also displays and accepts payments with QR codes which will become a standard payment method in Thailand.

To further reduce the cost of ownership for banks, the e285 comes with integrated remote estate management and electronic receipt management solution.

In Malaysia, the central bank has started on a 10-year e-payment strategy and check volume has declined 42% since 2011. However, security at the POS is a primary concern since the outdated PCI PTS 3.x standard remains widespread.

Verifone’s V205c and V200t are the first PCI PTS 5.x- certified solutions in Malaysia and offers the highest levels of security at the POS.

Since PCI PTS 5.x certifications are valid through 2026, merchants of all sizes are assured of long-term investment and compliance free of the additional costs associated with technology updates.

While the V205c is a countertop solution with dial-up and Ethernet connectivity, the V200t is a device with both countertop and portable functionalities owing to its added 3G connectivity and long battery life.

All three Engage solutions are capable of supporting Verifone Connect, a product that not only enables the acceptance of payments but allows businesses to increase consumer engagement. Key features include payment services, estate management, business solutions with a merchant and consumer-facing apps, and new device purchasing.

Verifone will deliver these solutions and services through its partners in Thailand and Malaysia. In Malaysia, AEON Credit will deploy the V205c and V200t solutions through our partner Revenue Harvest.