Verifone extends French retailer footprint with new partnership

Under the agreement, Verifone`s VX 520 countertop terminals with NFC functionality will replace Beaumanoir`s current terminals.

Additionally, as part of the Beaumanoir contract, Verifone will manage installation, customer support and repair as part of Verifone’s broad field services offering to clients. Finally, Verifone’s estate management system will give Beaumanoir improved access to update and monitor their estate.

In recent news, Verifone has acquired InterCard AG, a Payment as a Service provider in Germany in order to develop payment capabilities and expand business operations.