Verifone creates mobile API standard for loyalty programs

Verifone, a global payments and commerce solutions provider, is among the first to adopt and deploy this new standard, creating a more consumer-centric mobile commerce environment in gas stations and convenience stores—and at the pump—by allowing tightly coordinated interaction between mobile payment and loyalty applications.

Working with mobile payment early adopters to define a standard interface, Verifone was instrumental in creating an open API that all mobile payment providers and POS manufactures can implement. The partnering companies are now deploying open mobile payment solutions across a wide variety of applications including retail branded apps and direct ACH payment at the pump with community banks.

By taking a collaborative approach to the new Conexxus Mobile Payment Standard, Verifone prevented the project from developing on a proprietary interface across a myriad of service providers that would result in little consumer adoption.