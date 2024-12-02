Verifone and FIS to enable consumers to pay with loyalty points in store

Verifone developed a new application called Verifone Points Redemption which connects to the FIS Premium Payback Network to provide third party loyalty programs to participate in the system. Merchants will be able to download the free app to their device from the open, cloud-based Verifone Commerce Platform and eligible cardholders only need to swipe, dip or tap their card at a participating retailer, to pay for their purchases with points.

Research shows that every year up to USD 16 billion in loyalty points are left unused or forgotten. FIS’ Premium Payback has shown the ability to combat that, however. In fact, nearly one of five Premium Payback users have said they selected merchants based on the ability to use their reward points.

When a shopper presents a loyalty-linked card payment on a Verifone device, it will prompt them automatically when enough points are available to pay for their items, eliminating the hassle of vouchers or ordering gift cards. The yes or no prompt is quick and easy and specifically designed not to slowdown the checkout process. The connection between Verifone and FIS is being powered by Modo’s COIN® operated Digital Payments Hub.

The FIS Premium Payback Network currently supports loyalty points redemption at thousands of gas stations nationwide for 8.5 million consumers from 3,100 banks.