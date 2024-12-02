Velotrade launches account receivables financing platform

It will provide a short-term alternative investment for yield-seeking institutional investors, according to the company.

The platform has drawn interest from various institutional investors, including global long-only institutions, hedge funds, family offices and high-net-worth individuals.

The platform is just for short-term investment because the average cash receivable cycle for a supplier is only 55 days.

Moreover, the platform provides all-round services, including risk assessment, KYC, and invoice insurance to sellers and investors.