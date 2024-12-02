Vantiv and Credorax partner for Card-not-Present payments acceptance expasion globally

As a result of this relationship, Vantiv’s merchants will now be able to process and settle card payments in the local currencies of 34 countries, which often results in lower international banking fees and higher transaction approval rates.

Additionally, Vantiv’s clients will have access to a global acquiring platform, providing enhanced customer experience, key network and banking relationships that translate into fewer contractual hurdles, and better onboarding. By partnering with Credorax, Vantiv is also enabling its US customers to reach international markets that previously posed regulatory, cultural, and technological challenges, resulting in a faster track to innovation.

Additionally, Credorax will help Vantiv’s customers overcome the obstacles of cross-border fees, taxes, regulations, supply chain issues, and payment technology integration.