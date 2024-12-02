Valitor partners Saxo Payments to expand international presence

Valitor offers payments services to a diverse range of merchants around the world. Vidar Thorkelsson, Chief Executive Officer at Valitor believes its merchant clients, who operate on a global footprint, will benefit from the instant cross-border transfers.

He further states that these international transfers will be made possible as a result of its membership of the Saxo Payments Banking Marketplace. The Saxo Payments Banking Marketplace enables real time transfers to bank accounts worldwide at very low cost. It is esigned to empower FinTech businesses seeking to exploit the global digital market.