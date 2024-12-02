US: Staples to buy Office Depot for USD 6 billion

The brick-and-mortar office supply chain business has continued to struggle as online sales have grown. Office Depot products sold online hit USD 9.2 billion in 2014, accounting for 24% of the overall office supplies category.

Office Depot’s sales have been mostly on a downward slope since its fiscal year 2007, when it peaked at USD 15.5 billion, according to research firm FactSet. Staples’ sales peaked in fiscal 2011 at USD 25 billion and have been down since then.