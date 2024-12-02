US: online shoppers spend more via personalisation - survey

Moreover, 53% of shoppers purchase more from retailers who recommend products based on past browsing or buying behaviors, according to data issued by the ecommerce-related research company MyBuys, bizreport.com reports.

Additionally, 52% of shoppers spend more when online ads are based on shopping behaviors and 48% spend more based on email personalization. Likewise, 39% are frustrated when retailers dont personalise website recommendations while 38% are frustrated with unpersonalised e-mail messaging. About one-third (37%) also says they dont like it when past purchases arent taken into account by retailers.

Most of the shoppers (74%) are using smartphones for product research and one-third have made purchases on a smartphone.