US: FAA proposal to cut short Amazon delivery drones project

Amazons project may come to an end due to the federal agencys expressed intention that all commercial drones must be kept in operators’ sights, nypost.com reports. Under the proposed rules, commercial drones also would only be allowed to be flown during daylight, under 500 feet and at least 4 miles from major airports. Operators of the remote-controlled devices wouldn’t be allowed to fly them faster than 100 mph, either.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the rule would cover drones that take photos or videos which are then sold and those that provide a service such as security. The rules are proposed for drones under 55 pounds, but the agency said it is considering more flexible ones for drones under 4.4 pounds. Operators would be required to pass a written exam on FAA rules every two years and be at least 17 years old.

Currently, the FAA determines whether a business can use a drone on a case by case basis. The public can comment for 60 days and, then, the FAA will release final rules after it reviews the feedback.