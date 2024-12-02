US ecommerce sees more growth on Black Friday 2016 than in 2015

These are the findings of a recent report by US Verizon Communications (VZ - Free Report) Enterprise Solutions third annual Verizon Retail Index. Thanksgiving (Nov 24) drove ecommerce traffic by 10% year over year while peak ecommerce volumes were 22% higher than in 2015.

Verizon business model covers fields like communications, technology, wireless industry, Internet of Things (IoT) along with the media video and digital platform.

The weekend before Thanksgiving also witnessed a 15% hike in daily ecommerce traffic volumes to US retailers compared to 2015. Peak ecommerce volumes showed a 35% year-over-year rise, implying encouraging response by consumers to the deals offered by retailers.

However, mcommerce traffic was down 2% year over year while peak mcommerce volumes were up 2% from 2015.

The Verizon Retail Index specialises in consumer ecommerce traffic during the holiday shopping season. The index also tracks ecommerce traffic across Verizons broadband networks. The index also monitors network traffic throughout the holiday shopping season, including events such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday.