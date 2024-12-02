US ecommerce banks on advertising retargeting options

Advertising retargeting options aim at people who have already visited a website or are listed a contact in that website database.

The research from Nanigans was based on a survey conducted in July 2017 among 100 marketers, director-level or higher, who work for the 500 largest US ecommerce companies (based on 2016 online sales data).

Almost 63% of respondents say their firm is using Facebook Dynamic Ads, which remarket products/services to consumers, and 80% respondents say the same team now handles both Facebook advertising and display retargeting.

Besides, some 61% of ecommerce marketers say they handle digital ad retargeting in-house.