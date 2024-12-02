US Department of Commerce finds Amazon taking lion`s share of ecommerce market

Online sales reached a total USD 93.67 billion, with total retail sales in the three months ending September 30 reaching USD 1.2 trillion. Ecommerce accounted for 7.7% of sales overall for Q3 2016, up from 7.5% in Q2 and in line with the Q1 of 2016, pymnts.com reports.

Internet Retailer’s E-Retail Quarterly Financial Report found that 32 publicly held ecommerce companies with quarterly data actually grew 22.5% in the Q3 of 2016 to USD 41.32 billion, up from USD 33.73 billion in the same period of 2015.

Amazon’s Q3 revenue from sales, commissions and merchant fees rose 26.7% to USD 29.48 billion, up from USD 23.27 billion in 2015. Amazon brought in another USD 3.23 billion in revenue in the Q3 of 2016 from its cloud storage service.

Taking Amazon’s sales out of the equation, other 31 public e-retailers saw online sales revenue growth of 13.3% on average. Reportedly, Ulta Beauty and Wayfair exceeded a 50% rate of growth in Q3 2016. On the flip side, 18 online merchants grew slower than the average, with four seeing sales declines.