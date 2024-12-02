US: CBAI endorses First American Payment Systems

As an endorsed merchant services provider, First American will offer payments expertise, marketing support and a line of payment products backed by a customer service team for Illinois community banks. First American specialises in serving community banks and is also an endorsed partner of the Independent Bankers Association of Texas.

First American Payment Systems is a payment processor that provides electronic transaction processing services for more than 140,000 merchants throughout the US and Canada. In addition to credit, debit, and EBT card processing, First American offers a line of proprietary business solutions, including 1stPayPOS tablet-based point-of-sale system, M+Terminal mobile solution, Secur-Chex check services, FirstPay.Net ecommerce solutions, and Govolution government e-payments.

